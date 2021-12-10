Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $182.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.15.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $176.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in 3M by 6.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 13.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 106,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.6% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of 3M by 19.6% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.