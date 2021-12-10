iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Raised by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,909 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 4.9% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $18,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $50.47. 1,758,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.