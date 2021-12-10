Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned approximately 1.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 42,558.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,225,000 after buying an additional 352,813 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $33,892,000. Marks Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 97.3% in the third quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 241,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,753,000 after buying an additional 118,871 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $4,709,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $4,586,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RCD traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,781. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $119.10 and a 1 year high of $161.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.38.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

