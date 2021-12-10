Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,955,000 after purchasing an additional 608,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,821,000 after purchasing an additional 448,420 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,280,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,416,000 after purchasing an additional 320,752 shares in the last quarter.

IWP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,777. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.31 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

