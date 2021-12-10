RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 154,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,138,712. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $69.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86.

