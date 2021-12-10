Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 154,605 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

