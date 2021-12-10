Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Amundi acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,157,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $157.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.49. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.