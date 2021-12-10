American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.03 and last traded at C$4.95. Approximately 230,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 939,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.68.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.02 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$962.91 million and a P/E ratio of -33.09.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

