FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.72

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 37892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIGS shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.32.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,645,813 shares of company stock valued at $64,867,588 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,793,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

