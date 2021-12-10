Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up to $55.95

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.95, but opened at $59.10. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $56.06, with a volume of 353 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCTT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 11.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $5,657,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

