Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Up to $2.78

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $2.88. Ambev shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 62,378 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Get Ambev alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ambev by 1,673.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.