Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Gap Up to $44.70

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.70, but opened at $46.52. Bottomline Technologies (de) shares last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 1,888 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.