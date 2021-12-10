Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Gap Up to $44.70

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.70, but opened at $46.52. Bottomline Technologies (de) shares last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 1,888 shares.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
