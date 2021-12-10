Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.51 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.48 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

