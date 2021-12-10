Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,908,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,477,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Cowen started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

