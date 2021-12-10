Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after acquiring an additional 323,633 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after acquiring an additional 303,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,284,413,000 after buying an additional 55,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $371.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $374.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

