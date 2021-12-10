Head to Head Contrast: Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mesoblast and IN8bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 1 3 0 2.40 IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mesoblast currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.04%. IN8bio has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 134.85%. Given IN8bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and IN8bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -994.48% -17.15% -13.28% IN8bio N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of IN8bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mesoblast and IN8bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $7.46 million 108.17 -$98.81 million ($0.78) -7.97 IN8bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IN8bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mesoblast.

Summary

IN8bio beats Mesoblast on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About IN8bio

IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York.

