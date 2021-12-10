AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Shares Up 0%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) rose 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 111,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 61,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.
About AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP)
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
