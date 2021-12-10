Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $6.33 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,924 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

DGRO stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,094. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94.

