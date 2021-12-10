Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 2,435 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 326,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,663,639. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

