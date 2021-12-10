$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.56 billion. Mosaic posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year sales of $12.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $12.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $16.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after buying an additional 132,729 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,979,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,459. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

