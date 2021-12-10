Analysts Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.35 Million

Analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to post sales of $395.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.00 million. Stride posted sales of $376.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stride.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stride during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Stride by 47.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 164.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stride stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,105. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.