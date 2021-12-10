Snowball (SNOB) Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Snowball has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $116,602.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001283 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Snowball has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Snowball alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00056111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.50 or 0.08407389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00081359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.68 or 1.01157431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,322,500 coins and its circulating supply is 6,587,930 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.