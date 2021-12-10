Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.850-$3.950 EPS.

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $60.52. 4,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average of $63.32.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

Separately, Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

