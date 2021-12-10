36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRKR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 142,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,874. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. 36Kr has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 36Kr in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

