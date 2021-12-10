Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Laurel J. Krzeminski Buys 1,500 Shares

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Laurel J. Krzeminski purchased 1,500 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $7.59 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Limbach by 9.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Limbach by 2,169.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limbach by 25.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.
