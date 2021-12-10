Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Laurel J. Krzeminski Buys 1,500 Shares

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Laurel J. Krzeminski purchased 1,500 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $7.59 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Limbach by 9.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Limbach by 2,169.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limbach by 25.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

