HyperCash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.78 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $21.73 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,402.51 or 0.99581140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.99 or 0.00281840 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.78 or 0.00402780 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.00169067 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009145 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000922 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

