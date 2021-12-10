Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $237.91 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.60 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

