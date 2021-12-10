Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,830 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Evergy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

EVRG traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $66.85. 380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,584. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 20,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 220,710 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,865. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

