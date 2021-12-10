Capital Management Corp VA Acquires 179 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.40.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,303. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

