Benin Management CORP Has $14.65 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises about 4.7% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.30. 3,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,396. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.47.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.