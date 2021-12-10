Capital Management Corp VA Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,795,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,082,000 after purchasing an additional 127,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,403,000 after buying an additional 90,489 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,534,000 after buying an additional 793,567 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,341,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after buying an additional 82,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PVG shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Pretium Resources stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

