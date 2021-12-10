2,739 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.39.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

