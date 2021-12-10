Head to Head Survey: StageZero Life Sciences (SZLSF) and Its Rivals

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS: SZLSF) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare StageZero Life Sciences to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million -$6.86 million -3.55 StageZero Life Sciences Competitors $396.38 million $34.77 million 50.64

StageZero Life Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences. StageZero Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for StageZero Life Sciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A StageZero Life Sciences Competitors 197 718 1176 36 2.49

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 25.74%. Given StageZero Life Sciences’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StageZero Life Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -108.96% N/A -173.21% StageZero Life Sciences Competitors -2,667.34% -243.40% -113.26%

Volatility and Risk

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences competitors beat StageZero Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

