Capital Management Corp VA Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,822,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 244,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,257,955 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68.

