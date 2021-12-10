Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.30. Resideo Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,166,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,001,000 after purchasing an additional 232,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,569,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,097,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,265,000 after purchasing an additional 581,085 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $96,706,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,089,000 after purchasing an additional 61,556 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

