Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

PTGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,499,000 after acquiring an additional 134,915 shares during the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

