Brokerages Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Target Price at $65.67

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,198,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,139,000 after acquiring an additional 99,917 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,241,000 after acquiring an additional 77,438 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,867,000 after acquiring an additional 329,904 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,992,000 after buying an additional 112,742 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,270,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

