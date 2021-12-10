RM (LON:RM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $227.10

RM plc (LON:RM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.10 ($3.01) and traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.59). RM shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.59), with a volume of 4,508 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 226.96. The stock has a market cap of £161.04 million and a PE ratio of 15.11.

About RM (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

