Brokerages Expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Post $1.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 360 DigiTech.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QFIN shares. CLSA lifted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 676,754 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

