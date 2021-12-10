Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Unilever were worth $25,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 88.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

