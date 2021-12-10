Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Takes $610,000 Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $131,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,319 shares of company stock valued at $25,251,573. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.71. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

