Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Insperity makes up about 1.4% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Insperity by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,762,000 after acquiring an additional 65,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Insperity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $265,945.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,900 shares of company stock worth $16,145,179. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSP opened at $111.94 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.61 and its 200-day moving average is $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

