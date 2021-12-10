Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $106.33 and last traded at $103.14, with a volume of 458317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.77.

The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.85.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

About Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

