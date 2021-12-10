Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

