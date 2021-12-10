Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 662.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 662.70 ($8.79).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 777 ($10.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.03) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 763 ($10.12) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.43) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

LON:RMG opened at GBX 485.90 ($6.44) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 455.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 924.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 310.54 ($4.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.14).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.