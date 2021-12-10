New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives $2.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.21.

NGD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a $1.75 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. 7,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,028,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.00. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 14.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 698.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,201 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the second quarter worth $67,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in New Gold by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,124,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 365,780 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 24.6% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.