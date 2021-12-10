Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $93.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOUR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

FOUR stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,140. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,584,000 after buying an additional 431,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 432,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after purchasing an additional 492,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

