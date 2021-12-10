Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 2,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

