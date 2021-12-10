Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,667.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $360,772.54 and $1,667.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for $56.62 or 0.00116496 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00041004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars.

