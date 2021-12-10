Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $247.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $247.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

CMI has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $221.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cummins has a one year low of $209.09 and a one year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cummins by 11.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

